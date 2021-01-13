Carnival CEO Ready to Readjust for Cuba, If Necessary

Carnival Corporation is prepared to readjust its cruise sailings to Cuba depending on the new rules, said the company’s CEO, Arnold Donald, during the company’s year-end and fourth quarter earnings call.

“Obviously, Cuba was a focal point for the Obama administration opening up Cuba... We'll see what happens with the incoming administration. We obviously will be well prepared,” he said.

This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has reclassified Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism.” In 2015, Barack Obama removed the island from the list that features countries like Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

Cuba was on the list for 33 years. Removing it, among other things, allowed tourism between the two countries and specifically enabled cruise sailings to the island.

“We very actively were the first ones to sail to Cuba,” Donald said.

He added that Carnival will be “well prepared” to operate in “whatever the guidelines and rules and regulations are.”

“We'll be prepared to, again, help people who really want to go to Cuba, see it the best way we feel, which is arriving the cruise and then experiencing what Cuba has to offer when it opens,” he explained.

Lawrence Ward, a partner at the international law firm Dorsey & Whitney in international business that focuses on international trade compliance law and licensing including work with Cuba called Trump’s Cuba move an “intentional snub of the incoming Biden Administration.”

"With less than two weeks left in office, today’s actions by the Trump Administration are an intentional snub of the incoming Biden Administration, which has made outward expressions of wanting to return to the Obama Administration’s Cuban policy. By naming Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, the Trump Administration has fulfilled a campaign promise and has also made it more difficult for the Biden Administration to take swift and decisive action as to Cuba," Ward said.