Atlas Adds Complimentary Shore Excursion At Every Port For 2021

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that all guests on all sailings will enjoy a choice of complimentary shore excursions at every port, known as Atlas Ashore, and is part of the Atlas Ocean Voyages’ ALL Inclusive ALL The Way commitment, according to a press release.

Launching in July 2021, Atlas’ first newly constructed, small, expedition ship, the World Navigator, will offer 285 complimentary Atlas Ashore options in 107 port calls in the Holy Land, the Black, Mediterranean, and Caribbean Seas, and South America.

Additionally, travelers who make a new booking between now and Mar. 31, 2021, will enjoy 50 percent-reduced deposits and receive a complimentary one stateroom-category upgrade and an additional $600 per stateroom, based on double-occupancy, to apply toward pre-cruise purchases of additional shore excursions.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages is already one of the industry’s most-inclusive luxury brands and we now deliver even greater value to all of our guests with the new Atlas Ashore program,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas’ unique itineraries to less-traveled and bucket-list destinations provide travelers the highly anticipated return-to-cruise that they are planning right now. And Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Atlas Ashore augments our already distinctive All Inclusive All The Way experiences, as we continue to add more complimentary Atlas Ashore options.”

“Atlas Ashore was initially conceived as a limited-time offer, but the strong response from travelers and our valued travel advisor partners convinced us that it should be a fundamental part of our product definition,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. “Our All Inclusive All The Way commitment includes most everything and helps make doing business with Atlas easy for travel advisors. And travel advisors who recommend Atlas Ocean Voyages will deliver greater value and peace of mind for their clients with Atlas’ Plan With Confidence flexible travel policy.”