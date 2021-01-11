Four More Cruise Ships Expected to Leave Carnival Corp. Fleet

Another four cruise ships are set to be disposed of from the Carnival Corporation global fleet, the company announced in its fourth quarter earnings release.

Carnival had recently announced it was disposing of 18 ships, and now says that number will be elevated to 19, and 15 ships have already left the fleet, meaning four more are now scheduled to find new homes or be retired.

Carnival did not mention what ships will be disposed of, although Cruise Industry News previously identified ships that had already left the fleet.

"Since the pause in guest operations, the company has accelerated the removal of ships in fiscal 2020 which were previously expected to be sold over the ensuing years," Carnival said.

"The company now expects to dispose of 19 ships, 15 of which have already left the fleet. In total, the 19 ships represent approximately 13 percent of pre-pause capacity and only three percent of operating income in 2019. The sale of less efficient ships will result in future operating expense efficiencies of approximately two percent per available lower berth day and a reduction in fuel consumption of approximately one percent per ALBD. The company recently took delivery of two ships and expects only one more ship to be delivered in fiscal 2021 compared to five ships that were originally scheduled for delivery in fiscal 2021."