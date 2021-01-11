Swan Hellenic Opens North America Office

Swan Hellenic has announced the opening of its North America office based in Fort Lauderdale to service the United States, Canada and Mexico, including through a dedicated call center, according to a press release.

Headquartered in Cyprus with offices in London, Dusseldorf and Monaco, together with a branch office in Hong Kong (serving mainland China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia), as well as partnerships serving India, Japan and Australia/New Zealand, Swan Hellenic’s new North America office takes the cruise line impressively close to offering global direct customer support less than year after it relaunched.

The office includes new hires GM Tom Russell, previously President of Cruise & Travel Executives, COO of Global Voyages Group and COO & Managing Director North America of Silversea.

Joining with him are Mitchell Schlesinger as Sales Director North America (previous extensive experience leading the sales activities of Norwegian Cruise Line, Orient Line and Voyages to Antiquity), Andrea Corman as Customer Relations Director (extensive guest-service experience with Voyages to Antiquity, Uniworld River Cruises and Oceania Cruises) and Nick Giersdorf as Marketing & Digital Director (ex-Chief Marketing Technology Officer at Global Voyages Group).

Alfredo Spadon, Swan Hellenic’s Senior Vice President Global Sales and Marketing, commented: “Historically, North America was always one of Swan Hellenic’s most enthusiastic markets, so we’re delighted to welcome such an accomplished team to once again support it with the high standards of service our heritage demands.”

Tom Russell, GM Swan Hellenic North America, added: “It’s a privilege for me and my amazing new team to bring the iconic Swan Hellenic to North America. We can’t wait to introduce sophisticated cruise-goers across the States, Canada and Mexico to the unique exploration, cultural and creative possibilities of cultural expedition cruising.”

The first of three ships, the SH Minerva, debuts later this year in Antarctica.