Naval Rocha: Small Ship Specialists

Located in Lisbon, Naval Rocha has become a key drydock for smaller cruise ships with a focus on quality work.

Fresh off a class survey drydocking for the Royal Clipper, Sergio Rodrigues, commercial director, said some 2020 bookings had been pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Planning comes down to working smart and efficiently, he said.

“We plan a visit to the vessel close to the drydock date along with the superintendent to look at the scope of work and prepare resources including manpower, materials and equipment. We know there are two dates, arrival and departure, and whatever happens in between, we have to deal with and respond to.

“We have to be prepared to increase manpower during the repair window in case something is found that needs more work,” Rodrigues said, adding: “Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.”

Drydocks at Naval Rocha measure 173 meters and 104 meters long. A pier allows for wetdocking of ships up to 125 meters.

A bonded area is on location to receive containers.

“Our size allows flexibility for each project,” Rodrigues said. “We have put up tents to serve lunch to hundreds of workers, for example, and emptied our parking lots to lay and cut carpets.

“Projects come down to good planning and knowledge of what is urgent and what is not; flexibility, and strong cooperation with our clients and our partners.”