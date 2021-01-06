Princess Cruises Extends Pause Through Mid May

Princess Cruises announced it is extending its pause of guest cruise vacations on ships sailing through May 14, 2021.

This includes sailings in the Caribbean, the California Coast, along with early season Alaska and Europe cruises, the company announced in a press release.

"We appreciate the patience from our loyal guests and travel advisors as we work to meet the health and safety requirements for our return to service," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "We continue to prepare our ships for our return to service and we are eager to see our guests back on board to create summertime memories."

The company noted it continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid.

To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor. The FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by May 1, 2022 and sailing by December 31, 2022. Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by February 15, 2021 or guests will be registered for the Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commission on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.