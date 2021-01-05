Virgin Offers Onboard Credit and More for All Voyages

Virgin Voyages has announced that any voyages booked before the end of Feb. 9 will receive an automatic 10 percent off, up to $400 in onboard credit, and an extra $100 toward a bar tab with the purchase of a $300 prepaid bar tab.

This was stated in a press release.

The offer extends to all voyages that are available for booking, such as the Caribbean in summer 2022 or the Mediterranean in fall 2022.

“In addition to this generous price reduction, Sailors will also receive up to $400 in onboard credit to use towards both onboard and offshore experiences, including deep tissue massages, champagne toasts, and sunset catamarans across the sea,” the cruise line wrote.

The extra $100 will be added to the purchases of a $300 prepaid bar tab. This credit can be used at any bar onboard or at The Beach Club at Bimini, Virgin Voyages stated.

“Virgin Voyages' value proposition includes the things already included in each Sailor's voyage fare upon booking such as free Wi-Fi, dining at 20+ eateries, group fitness classes, basic bevvies, and all gratuities,” the cruise line stated.