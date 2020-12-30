Celestyal Builds on Success to Expand Fleet

Celestyal Cruises is on the expansion track, having acquired another vessel: the Celestyal Experience will launch service in 2021, having previously sailed as the Costa neoRomantica. The company took delivery of the 1,800-guest ship over the summer.

“It has long been our goal to eventually renew our fleet in order to remain competitive,” Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer, told Cruise Industry News.

“We had identified this vessel back in mid-2019 as being the ideal fit for Celestyal due to her size and increased balcony and suite capacity for which we have significant demand. The quality, refinement and facilities of this ship allows us to deliver a ‘game-changing’ experience for our guests.”

Now the largest ship in the company’s fleet alongside the Olympia and Crystal, the vessel has a key stateroom category: 166 suites, many with balconies.

“Guests booking suites higher than junior suite categories on the Celestyal Experience will have access to our Suite Concierge service, which features a dedicated priority check-in counter, expedited embarkation, an exclusive dining area onboard, and express luggage delivery service including assistance with unpacking,” Peden explained. “A dedicated Celestyal Suite Concierge is also available to assist guests with specific tailored service requests.”

Right Place, Right Time

Celestyal was opportunistic in its acquisition of the former Costa ship, which had recently undergone a massive, 90 million euro refurbishment that saw the addition of two half decks, new staterooms and additional balcony-equipped accommodations.

A sales price was not disclosed.

“We will introduce new regional branded products and experiences yet to be announced on the ship,” said Peden. “We will make some minor internal cosmetic changes to the restaurants and adjust some names to reflect the yet to be announced themes in keeping with Celestyal’s brand values.”

One thing the company did quickly however, was adorn its new livery to the ship, offering an updated logo and color scheme.

The new logo is inspired by the spirit of Greece and the Greek “love of life,” said Peden, and a modern interpretation of the iconic traditional windmills that dot the Greek islands.

“Our new tagline, experience life, experience the journey, is directly inspired by C. P. Cavafy’s famous poem, ‘Ithaca.’ The brand draws on three Greek words: filoxenia, kefi and filotimo. Loosely translated, these words together embody the essence of Greek hospitality and the spirit of happiness, joy, passion, sharing and discovery, that make travel so special.”