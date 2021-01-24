Some of the Top Steakhouses on Cruise Ships

As the most traditional specialty restaurant at sea, steakhouses are available on most ships, here's a look at some of the top steakhouses onboard:

Chops Grille



Cruise line: Royal Caribbean

Price: $35 per person

Chops Grille is available on nearly every Royal Caribbean International ship. According to the cruise line, it proudly serves quality, hand-cut steaks with a new menu that brings contemporary flair to traditional steakhouse offerings.

Crown Grill

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Price: $29 per person

The Crown Grill offers a selection of premium aged beef and fresh seafood items onboard Princess Cruises vessels. With an elegant ambience, the restaurant has an open kitchen where the food is made-to-order.

The Grill by Thomas Keller

Cruise line: Seabourn

Price: included

According to Seabourn, The Grill by Thomas Keller is a unique culinary concept with a timeless menu. The restaurant offers steakhouse favorites, such as Lobster Thermidor and prime cuts. Other highlights include a cocktail program and a special wine list.

Pinnacle Grill

Cruise line: Holland America Line

Price: $39 per person

Available on every Holland America Line ship, the Pinnacle Grill offers cuisine inspired by America’s Pacific Northwest traditions. Focusing on fresh, premium ingredients, the menu features options ranging from caviar to Alaskan king crab, fresh lobster to a Pacific Northwest steak.

Admiral’s Steak & Seafood

Cruise line: Bahamas Paradise

Price: $33 per person

Bahamas Paradise signature specialty restaurant, the Admiralty’s Steak and Seafood offers a five-course gourmet meal. For the main course, guests can choose Black Angus or Certified Angus cuts. There are also fresh seafood options and more.

Prime C

Cruise line: Azamara

Price: $30 per person

A classic steakhouse, Prime C serves premium steaks and seafood on Azamara ships. According to the cruise line, the menu is sometimes complemented with regional authentic dishes, prepared with ingredients from local markets.

Butcher’s Cut

Cruise line: MSC Crociere

Price: a la carte

The American-style Butcher’s Cut is MSC Cruises signature steakhouse. The restaurant serves selected prime cuts from around the world, paired with a special menu of new world wines.

Fahrenheit 555

Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line

Price: $38 per person

According to Carnival, the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse offers a memorable culinary experience, combining the cruise line’s own unique style with a classic steakhouse menu.

Cagney’s Steakhouse

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Price: a la carte

Available across Norwegian Cruise Line’s entire fleet, Cagney’s Steakhouse offers an upscale experience.Its menu includes all the prime steak favorites,as well as an exclusive cocktail selection. On newer ships, it also offers outdoor seating.

Buffalo Steak House

Cruise line: AIDA

Price: a la carte

Available on most of AIDA’s fleet, the Buffalo Steak House specializes in American cuts. With a la carte pricing, the restaurant offers dry-aged steaks and a special craft beer menu.