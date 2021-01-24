Some of the Top Steakhouses on Cruise Ships

As the most traditional specialty restaurant at sea, steakhouses are available on most ships, here's a look at some of the top steakhouses onboard:

Chops Grille

Chops Grille
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean
Price: $35 per person

Chops Grille is available on nearly every Royal Caribbean International ship. According to the cruise line, it proudly serves quality, hand-cut steaks with a new menu that brings contemporary flair to traditional steakhouse offerings.

Crown Grill

Crown Grill

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Price: $29 per person

The Crown Grill offers a selection of premium aged beef and fresh seafood items onboard Princess Cruises vessels. With an elegant ambience, the restaurant has an open kitchen where the food is made-to-order.

The Grill by Thomas Keller

The Grill by Thomas Keller

Cruise line: Seabourn
Price: included 

According to Seabourn, The Grill by Thomas Keller is a unique culinary concept with a timeless menu. The restaurant offers steakhouse favorites, such as Lobster Thermidor and prime cuts. Other highlights include a cocktail program and a special wine list.

Pinnacle Grill

Pinnacle Grill

Cruise line: Holland America Line
Price: $39 per person

Available on every Holland America Line ship, the Pinnacle Grill offers cuisine inspired by America’s Pacific Northwest traditions. Focusing on fresh, premium ingredients, the menu features options ranging from caviar to Alaskan king crab, fresh lobster to a Pacific Northwest steak. 

 

Admiral’s Steak & Seafood

Admirals Steak and Seafood

Cruise line: Bahamas Paradise
Price: $33 per person

Bahamas Paradise signature specialty restaurant, the Admiralty’s Steak and Seafood offers a five-course gourmet meal. For the main course, guests can choose Black Angus or Certified Angus cuts. There are also fresh seafood options and more.

Prime C

Prime C

Cruise line: Azamara
Price: $30 per person

A classic steakhouse, Prime C serves premium steaks and seafood on Azamara ships. According to the cruise line, the menu is sometimes complemented with regional authentic dishes, prepared with ingredients from local markets.

Butcher’s Cut

Butchers Cut

Cruise line: MSC Crociere
Price: a la carte 

The American-style Butcher’s Cut is MSC Cruises signature steakhouse. The restaurant serves selected prime cuts from around the world, paired with a special menu of new world wines.

Fahrenheit 555

Fahrenheit 555

Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line
Price: $38 per person

According to Carnival, the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse offers a memorable culinary experience, combining the cruise line’s own unique style with a classic steakhouse menu.

Cagney’s Steakhouse

Cagneys

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Price: a la carte

Available across Norwegian Cruise Line’s entire fleet, Cagney’s Steakhouse offers an upscale experience.Its menu includes all the prime steak favorites,as well as an exclusive cocktail selection. On newer ships, it also offers outdoor seating.

Buffalo Steak House

Buffalo Steakhouse

Cruise line: AIDA
Price: a la carte

Available on most of AIDA’s fleet, the Buffalo Steak House specializes in American cuts. With a la carte pricing, the restaurant offers dry-aged steaks and a special craft beer menu.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News GCSI

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report