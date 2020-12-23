MXP Protect Assists Ships to Keep Sailing

When the MXP Protect application suite was launched in May this year, several cruise lines started the implementation right away, according to a press release from MarineXchange (MXP).

TUI Cruises has been using MXP Project solutions since relaunching service in July.

For example, site management was added to the biometric kiosks, a new mobile logging app was created, capacity management for restaurants and bars was introduced, tracing data points were added, and the digital health questionnaire, already available in the MXP mobile check-in application, was incorporated with pre-cruise check-in, according to a statement from MXP.

AIDA Cruises is also on MXP, using the mobile POS and mobile waiter order applications for fully contactless operations in the bars, restaurants, and shops.

New functionalities were also added to the MXP Restaurant Reservation application and API. Since table layout changed in many restaurants, the MXP mobile restaurant app simplifies combining or changing tables ad-hoc during a meal.

Pre-cruise, the API enables automatic table assignment with load balancing across waiter stations and controls capacities.

During the cruise, the API extends the same functionality to the guest’s mobile app, digital signage and iTV. All reservation data automatically replicates between the office and ships. This solution is fully integrated with the MXP mobile waiter order and mobile POS applications, providing the ultimate dining experience, the company said.

One cruise line will even be using the biometric kiosk at their head office for their shoreside employees, interfacing with the office enterprise version of MXP.