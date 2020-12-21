Miami Extends Fee Waiver for Cruise Lines

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava extended the waiver for lay berth and harbor fees for Miami-Dade County’s cruise line partners effective November 17, 2020, through January 31, 2021, subject to availability at PortMiami, according to a press release.

The time period for the extended waiver can be amended at any time at the sole discretion of Miami-Dade County, as needed.

“Miami-Dade County will continue to support our cruise line partners throughout these unprecedented times,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “As we await the safe return of cruising, we will maintain our commitment to our stakeholders who have shown great resilience during this crisis."