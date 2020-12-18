Holland America Promotes Michelle Sutter to Vice President of North American Sales

Holland America Line has promoted Michelle Sutter to vice president of North American sales.

In this role, the 20-year travel industry veteran will oversee strategic accounts, national accounts, charter and incentives, and field sales, according to a press release.

Sutter will report to Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha.

“Michelle holds the respect of the trade community and is a results-oriented leader with the ability to drive our sales efforts with passion, dedication and knowledge,” said Antorcha. “As a member of our leadership team, Michelle has pioneered a number of culture-changing initiatives within sales that have contributed to the onward success of Holland America Line. I look forward to charting a successful path with Michelle and our travel advisor community.”

Most recently Sutter was senior director of sales for Holland America Line where she led the national accounts and field sales teams in supporting the growth of North American travel partners. Her career in the travel industry began as a shipboard translator and as one of the industry's first future cruise consultants. In 2013 she joined Holland America Line for the first time as a business development manager.

Her return to Holland America Line in 2017 is preceded by a director role with Carnival Corporation's Fathom brand where she engaged in her passion for social impact while supporting business development and trade marketing.

Sutter is an ICF certified Leadership and Career Coach, which supports her deep-rooted desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others through mentoring and personal coaching.