How Much Wine? P&O Shares Its Christmas Purchasing List for 2021

The 2020 Christmas season might be cruise less for most, but there’s definitely hope for being able to spend Christmas and New Year 2021 onboard, according to P&O Cruises Australis.

Christmas and New Year 2021 cruises are the two most popular searches on the cruise line’s website, Carnival Australia stated. That’s why P&O Cruises is already preparing for next year’s festive season.

And preparing hard, it should be said.

According to Carnival, 21,952 bottles of wine (mostly Australian and New Zealand vintages) will be bought for P&O’s three ships – the Pacific Adventure, the Pacific Encounter and the Pacific Explorer.

Meat lovers can stay calm as, in total, more than 30,000 kg of meat will be purchased (27,562 kg of beef and 3,146 kg of turkey). An almost equivalent amount of seafood will also be available – 30,765 kg.

The cruise line will also be stocking up 102,375 kg of fruit and 139,125 kg of vegetables, as well as 2,683 kg of chocolate.

“Behind the scenes of cruising, there is always meticulous planning going on, and we must always be thinking well ahead,” said corporate executive chef Uwe Stiefel. “As we plan menus and the special treats we will be serving, we also know we must go all out to make next year’s Christmas-New Year cruises even more memorable than ever.”

“So many of our guests love spending Christmas and New Year at sea, and they certainly won’t be disappointed with what we will have to offer,” he added.