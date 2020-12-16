Holland America Line: Free Interior Stateroom with Verandah or Suite Booking

Holland America Line is offering a free second stateroom with cruise bookings, noting it is a huge cruise value and rarity in the industry, and a promotion that has never been offered before.

“Buy One, Gift One” runs from Dec. 17, 2020, through Jan. 5, 2021, and applies to select 2021 Alaska, Europe, Caribbean and Mexico cruises departing through Dec. 18, 2021.

The promotion can be combined with Holland America Line’s “View & Verandah” offer that provides cruisers with up to $3,800 in added value, depending upon length of cruise and stateroom category booked. With “Buy One, Gift One”, cruisers also get a free interior stateroom with a value up to $5,600.

Single or double occupancy is permitted with the free interior stateroom, with no additional charge for single occupancy. Those who want to upgrade the free interior stateroom can do so for the difference in the fares between the interior and the desired stateroom category. “View and Verandah” promotional amenities do not apply to guests in the interior stateroom, and taxes, fees, port expenses and gratuities are additional each guest.