American Queen and Victory Cruise Lines Enhance Offerings

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) and Victory Cruise Lines (VCL) have announced “new enhancements and offerings” as they prepare to welcome guests onboard again. This is according to a press release.

The new introductions extend to health and safety protocols, the 2021 wave offering, and elevated suite amenities and fresh culinary experiences.

“Coming off the heels of an unprecedented year, we are looking forward to the future and being able to welcome aboard our loyal guests once again as we continue to offer amazing experiences. We have a great deal to be excited about and have focused on every detail so that we can provide the safest cruising experiences possible,” said John Waggoner, CEO and founder of American Queen Steamboat Company.

The health and safety introductions cover 100 percent COVID-19 testing and health screenings for all guests and crew prior to every sailing, mandatory mask wearing, contactless facial recognition and temperature checks at the gangway, reduced vessel capacity, and more.

The wave offerings allow guests to “save up to $3,000 per stateroom for 2021 voyages and up to $1,200 when booking a cruise for 2022,” according to the press release. This offer is accompanied by a risk-free booking policy, meaning bookings can be canceled and fully refunded up to 121 prior to embarkation or rescheduled for another date in 2021 up to 61 days in advance without a penalty. To use this offer, bookings must be made before Feb. 28, 2021.

New upgrades and amenities include unlimited beverages, complimentary smoothies and juices every morning, fresh lobster and USDA prime beef with every dinner. Non-food and beverage offerings include cleansers and moisturizers, sleep masks, earplugs, hand warmers, and more.

AQSC and VCL will start the 2021 sailing season with two new vessels – the American Countess and the Ocean Victory – in addition to unveiling expanded Special Edition Voyages, the cruise operator stated.