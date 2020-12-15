Vancouver

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Upsizes Fundraising to $850 Million

NCLH Logo

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it has priced $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2026, which were offered in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The aggregate principal amount of Notes to be issued was increased to $850 million from the previously announced $500 million.

The notes will be guaranteed by certain of company's subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis.

The offering of the notes is expected to close on December 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Norwegian said it expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Coca Cola

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking