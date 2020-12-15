Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Upsizes Fundraising to $850 Million

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it has priced $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2026, which were offered in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The aggregate principal amount of Notes to be issued was increased to $850 million from the previously announced $500 million.

The notes will be guaranteed by certain of company's subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis.

The offering of the notes is expected to close on December 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Norwegian said it expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.