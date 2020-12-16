Virgin Voyages Launches New E-Learning Platform for First Mates

Virgin Voyages today announced the launch of its new E-Learning platform for travel professionals, which the company calls First Mates.

As an extension of its “Brilliant to do Business With” approach, the online platform, dubbed “Seacademy” will serve as a one-stop-shop and resource tool for First Mates.

This news follows Virgin Voyages’ recent announcement unveiling its 16 percent commission, according to a press release, which includes honoring a policy of no NCFs, meaning that no portion of the base voyage fare is set aside, designated, deducted, or excluded from potential earnings.

"We already have an extensive First Mates learning program, including Face-to-Face, Facebook Lives, webinars and more,” said John Diorio, AVP, North American Sales. “The development of our E-Learning platform is in direct response to requests from our First Mate partners, offering them a meaningful format to learn at their own pace with clear bitesize modules. We conducted a survey and 96% of First Mates told us an E-Learning platform would be a valuable addition."

The Seacademy will feature four learning levels, ranging from Violet to Gold and are designed to build our First Mates’ confidence in different areas of the brand, ranging from Destinations and Shore Things to Onboard Events and Gigs. Each level will come with its own unique reward to encourage First Mates to complete each tier at their own pace. Benefits include access to upcoming pre-inaugural events, bonus commission vouchers, access to First Mate rates and even Sailor Loot to spend on their own future Voyage. First Mates who complete each tier will also receive access to social media assets as a means to express their knowledge to their network, and attract more interest from potential Sailors.

Violet tier is available now on FirstMates.com.

If First Mates complete the Violet tier on or before Jan. 31, 2021, they will receive an invite to a sail onboard either Scarlet Lady or Valiant Lady in 2021.