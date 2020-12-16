Princess Cruises Sale: Five Princess Perks

Princess Cruises has reintroduced its Best.Sale.Ever. for guests to lock in their 2021/2022 vacations.
Starting December 16, 2020 and running through March 2, 2021, the Best.Sale.Ever. returns offering five Princess perks including drinks, Wi-Fi, gratuities, stateroom location upgrades and specialty dining with the booking of a cruise or cruisetour.
Best.Sale.Ever. Princess perks include:
- Drinks: The Premier Beverage Package is applied to guests who are 21 years or older and is a value of $59.99 per guest, per day and includes tips. Guests can look forward to hand-crafted cocktails, wine, beer, fountain soda, specialty coffees and more. Guests who are under 21 will receive the Premier Coffee & Soda Package, a value of $19.99 per day, plus tips, and includes a variety of non-alcoholic beverages.
- Unlimited Wi-Fi: MedallionNet Wi-Fi is said to be the best internet at sea.
- Daily Gratuities: Princess will cover gratuities on guests’ behalf, ensuring the crew are taken care of, too. Pre-paid gratuities include $14.50 per person, per day for guests in interior, oceanview and balcony staterooms; $15.50 per person, per day for guests in mini-suite and Club Class staterooms; and $16.50 per person per day for suite guests.
- Stateroom Location Upgrade: Offered on a first-come, first-serve basis upgrades are subject to capacity and availability and apply in like-to-like stateroom types (interior to interior, oceanview to oceanview, balcony to balcony and mini-suite to mini-suite). Not offered in the suite category. Cruises 66 days or longer are not eligible for this offer.
- Specialty Dining: Dine at one of Princess’ award-winning restaurants, where every meal feels like a celebration. Valid for all guests in the stateroom, vouchers will be delivered upon embarkation and are not redeemable for cash. Guests must dine at the same time in the same reserved seating.