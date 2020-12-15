Santa Tries Out Carnival Ship's Roller Coaster

Santa Claus was in Finland recently and took a test run on BOLT, the first-ever roller coaster at sea aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras which is being delivered at the Meyer Turku shipyard later this week, according to a press release.

"With enthusiastic shrieks of delight and a few hearty “ho-ho-ho’s” echoing throughout the shipyard, Santa zipped along the 800-foot-long track featuring a hairpin curve around the ship’s iconic funnel, all while achieving speeds of up to 40 miles an hour," Carnival reported.

The all-electric coaster can accommodate two riders in motorcycle-like vehicles that race 187 feet above the water line, providing incredible views to the sea below.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I think a rollercoaster could be on a cruise ship. It’s something we’ll be talking about at the North Pole for a long time!” St. Nick said.