ALMACO Signs Partnership For Air Decontamination Tech

ALMACO and Genano have signed an agreement to become preferred partners in providing the marine and offshore industry with patented air decontamination technology that improves overall passenger and crew health by removing airborne impurities, including the novel coronavirus, according to a joint press release.

Erik Schobesberger, Vice President of the Modernization business at ALMACO, said: “We have found the provider that fulfilled all of our requirements with proven technology that has been thoroughly tested in the most demanding applications, reliable delivery capability as well as the lack of ozone produced by the technology is why we are extremely happy to be working with Genano."

Niklas Skogster, CEO at Genano, added: “Our products are traditionally in high demand in medical, clean room and industrial VOC removal. But with the recent developments due to the pandemic, several other industries are approaching us for air decontamination solutions. We are, now more than ever, dependent on finding good partners and distributors that can help us take care of the rapidly growing demand. ALMACO is the top provider for the marine and offshore industries, so we feel very lucky to have signed a partnership agreement with them. We know the marine and offshore customers put a lot of faith in ALMACO and that they trust ALMACO to provide high quality products. Having ALMACO as our marine and offshore partner basically shows the industry that our products are marine approved and the best on the market”."

The patented Genano® Nonthermal Plasma filtering technology is proven to remove even the smallest microbes and is effective against COVID-19, according to a statement.

But more importantly, the technology enhances overall health for both passengers and crew members by being effective not only against VOCs and microbes such as bacteria and viruses, but also by decontaminating the air from mold, ozone, pollen, odors, and harmful gases, thereby significantly improving indoor air quality.

Genano air decontamination units are cost-effective and easy to maintain with no disposable fiber filters. They are suitable in areas such as restaurants, buffets, casinos, gyms, and other public areas where people usually congregate for a longer period of time.