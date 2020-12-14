Vancouver

Royal Caribbean CEO Fain: 'Darkest Before Dawn'

Richard Fain

In his latest video update, Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, talked about whether its darkest before dawn.

"Today we are in the middle of a very dark period," he said, of the COVID-19 crisis, calling it a mess.

Fain also noted he previously hoped to restart cruising in the U.S. in December, but walked back those comments, citing the virus surge in North America.

He said vaccines would be a game changer that would reduce the spread of COVID-19 and allow people to resume their lives much faster. 

"When the turn comes, it is pretty clear to me it will come quickly," he added, and said that when cases fall, society will open up, including cruising.

"The demand will grow quickly," he said. "People are tired, frustrated, and want to get away from this groundhog day experience. The demand for new experiences will blossom." 

Watch the video here:

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Okinawa

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report