Royal Caribbean CEO Fain: 'Darkest Before Dawn'

In his latest video update, Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, talked about whether its darkest before dawn.

"Today we are in the middle of a very dark period," he said, of the COVID-19 crisis, calling it a mess.

Fain also noted he previously hoped to restart cruising in the U.S. in December, but walked back those comments, citing the virus surge in North America.

He said vaccines would be a game changer that would reduce the spread of COVID-19 and allow people to resume their lives much faster.

"When the turn comes, it is pretty clear to me it will come quickly," he added, and said that when cases fall, society will open up, including cruising.

"The demand will grow quickly," he said. "People are tired, frustrated, and want to get away from this groundhog day experience. The demand for new experiences will blossom."

Watch the video here: