Celestyal Cruises Announces 2021-2022 Early Sale

Celestyal Cruises has announced an early bird sale with 25 percent savings on qualifying 2021 and 2022 sailings to Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean cruises when booked by Feb. 28, 2021.

According to a press release, consumers booking qualifying cruises can also benefit from a 50 percent discount for a second guest sharing a stateroom (on 2022 departures), offers on triple and quad staterooms, a reduced solo supplement of just 15 percent, and free COVID-19 medical travel insurance for sailings through June 2021.

“We know that people are increasingly feeling optimistic and are dreaming of traveling again, so we are determined to make their return to cruising highly tempting,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer at Celestyal Cruises.

Among the cruises included in the early bird sale are: