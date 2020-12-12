Celestyal Cruises Announces 2021-2022 Early Sale

Celestyal Cruises has announced an early bird sale with 25 percent savings on qualifying 2021 and 2022 sailings to Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean cruises when booked by Feb. 28, 2021.
According to a press release, consumers booking qualifying cruises can also benefit from a 50 percent discount for a second guest sharing a stateroom (on 2022 departures), offers on triple and quad staterooms, a reduced solo supplement of just 15 percent, and free COVID-19 medical travel insurance for sailings through June 2021.
“We know that people are increasingly feeling optimistic and are dreaming of traveling again, so we are determined to make their return to cruising highly tempting,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer at Celestyal Cruises.
Among the cruises included in the early bird sale are:
- The three-night “Iconic Aegean,” starting at $489 per person based on double occupancy. This sailing begins in Athens and calls in Mykonos, Patmos, Crete, and Santorini in Greece and Kusadasi in Turkey.
- The three-night “Iconic Discovery,” starting at $489 per person based on double occupancy. This sailing begins in Athens and calls in Syros and Santorini in Greece and Kusadasi in Turkey.
- The four-night “Iconic Aegean,” starting at $599 per person based on double occupancy. This sailing starts in Athens and calls in Mykonos, Patmos, Rhodes, Crete, and Santorini in Greece, and Kusadasi in Turkey.
- The four-night “Iconic Discovery,” starting at $599 per person based on double occupancy. This sailing starts in Athens and calls in Syros, Rhodes, and Santorini in Greece, and Kusadasi in Turkey.
- The seven-night “Idyllic Aegean,” starting at $1,019 per person based on double occupancy, also begins in Athens and calls on Rhodes, Agios Nikolaos, Santorini, Milos, and Mykonos in Greece as well as Kusadasi, Turkey.
- The seven-night “Eclectic Aegean,” starting at $1,019 per person based on double occupancy. This sailing begins in Athens and calls in Istanbul and Canakkale (Ancient Troy) in Turkey and Thessaloniki, Volos (Meteora) and Santorini in Greece.
- The seven-night “Three Continents” itinerary starting at $1,019 per person based on double occupancy. The cruise departs from Athens and calls in Port Said, Egypt; Ashdod, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus; Rhodes, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey.