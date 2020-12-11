Fred. Olsen Adds Ex-Prussia To 2022 Program on Braemar

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has opened bookings for its 2022 cultural Prussia sailing onboard the Braemar. The 10-day round voyage will set sail on Aug. 19, 2022, from Edinburgh, Scotland.

According to the cruise line, as part of the voyages, passengers will see two former Prussian capitals – Baltiysk and Kaliningrad. While Travemünde – another stop in the voyage – will offer exploration of Berlin, the city boasting the Brandenburg Gate, built by Prussian king Frederick William II as an entrance to the city.

“This is set to be a really immersive, cultural sailing aboard our wonderful Braemar, taking our guests on a journey through the rise and fall of the vanished kingdom of Prussia,” said Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“This 10-night cruise visits lesser known places off the beaten tourist track, allowing time and space to absorb the history within the palaces and other significant sites without being crowded by thousands of other cruise guests,” he added.

Additionally, the Braemar will call into Szczecin in Poland, which was a major port in Prussia, and Gdańsk, where guests can visit the UNESCO-listed Malbork Castle, the largest castle in the world and built by the Teutonic Order in the 13thCentury after the conquest of old Prussia.

Those who book the voyage before Jan. 29, 2021, will enjoy up to 150 British pounds per person to spend onboard.

The rest of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' 2022-2023 program will be announced in March 2021, the cruise line said.