Queen Mary 2 Takes Center Stage in HBO Max Film Let Them All Talk

The Queen Mary 2 is among the stars of the new film "Let Them All Talk," directed by the award-winning Steven Soderbergh, streaming on HBO Max.

As Meryl Streep's character, Alice, steps out of the taxi upon arriving at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, she gazes in awe at Cunard's Queen Mary 2. This is one of the opening scenes of the new film, according to a press release as Streep's character is sailing aboard the Cunard ship as a special guest of the voyage's enrichment program, Cunard Insights.

The three-time Academy Award winner Streep is joined by fellow acting royalty, two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest, and five-time Emmy Award®winner Candice Bergen. Supported by Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges and actress Gemma Chan, the film is set aboard the storied Transatlantic Crossing, amidst the backdrop of the ship.

In fact, the majority of the film was shot on board in some of the vessel's spaces: the Art Deco Commodore Club, the Queens Grill suites and dining room, the Royal Court Theatre and the 9,000 volume library, among others.

As the film was captured aboard a live voyage, many onboard guests had a chance to grab their moment in the spotlight when they were cast as extras in the film.

"We were absolutely delighted when Steven Soderbergh approached us to film his next feature on board Queen Mary 2," said Simon Palethorpe, President, Cunard. "While Cunard and our flagship are accustomed to hosting luminaries from all over the globe, it was quite something to welcome Steven, Meryl, Dianne, Candice, Lucas and Gemma for this very special and unique opportunity. We are very excited about the film, its witty and engaging story and how lovingly Steven captured the essence of our flagship and the Transatlantic Crossing experience."

Commenting on his experience aboard Queen Mary 2, Soderbergh said: "Color me well impressed. I have never seen an enterprise on this scale of complexity run so beautifully. Every Cunard staff member we interacted with was committed to providing the best possible experience for their guests, which in this case included our cast and crew. And I can confirm without question that as stunning as Queen Mary 2 looks on camera, she's even more stunning to the naked eye."