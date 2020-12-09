Quantum of the Seas Back in Singapore; Guests to Disembark

With the Quantum of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International back in Singapore due to a potential COVID-19 positive case, guests are expected to disembark the ship shortly.

“A passenger onboard Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been immediately isolated. Emergency response plans have been activated according to guidelines including immediate isolation of close contacts, contact tracing and deep-cleaning of the ship.” said Singapore Tourism Board Director of Cruise Annie Chang. "All close contacts have tested negative. The ship is returning to Singapore so that passengers can disembark and medical support provided if necessary."

Here's what we know: