Quantum of the Seas Back in Singapore; Guests to Disembark

With the Quantum of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International back in Singapore due to a potential COVID-19 positive case, guests are expected to disembark the ship shortly.
“A passenger onboard Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been immediately isolated. Emergency response plans have been activated according to guidelines including immediate isolation of close contacts, contact tracing and deep-cleaning of the ship.” said Singapore Tourism Board Director of Cruise Annie Chang. "All close contacts have tested negative. The ship is returning to Singapore so that passengers can disembark and medical support provided if necessary."
Here's what we know:
- The suspected positive case was reported in the middle of the night; guests were asked to remain in their staterooms as the ship came back to Singapore a day early; day three of a four-day cruise to nowhere, with no port calls, which is operating under a strict set of health and safety protocols established by Singaporean authorities.
- The 2014-built ship from Royal Caribbean is capped to 50 percent occupancy from its maximum of 4,100 guests. There are 1,680 passengers aboard, meaning the ship is operating around 40 percent occupancy.
- Per Singapore Cruise Society, on Thursday morning guests received breakfast in their staterooms served by the crew.
- Guests will be able to disembark on Thursday, but they will be required to monitor their health for the next two weeks and will be required to have a COVID-19 swab test at the end of the 14-day period. The test will be arranged by Royal Caribbean.
- No quarantine or isolation is required.
- Of note, Royal Caribbean has allowed smoking in stateroom bathrooms for the time being.
- Royal Caribbean, a Miami-based cruise line, will offer a pro-rated cash refund for the day missed at sea, and any remaining onboard credits will be refunded to guests.
- Royal Caribbean will also provide a day of Future Cruise Credit for use on a future sailing.
- There are 1,680 guests, and 1,148 crew onboard currently.