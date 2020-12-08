Vancouver

Potential COVID-19 Case on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas at Marina Bay

On just its third cruise back in service, Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas has a suspected COVID-19 case aboard and the ship is returning to Singapore.

The 2014-built ship is on a program of cruises to nowhere (no port calls) from Singapore's Marina Bay terminal under a set of strict health and safety protocols developed between Royal Caribbean Group and the Singapore Tourism Board. 

The 4,100-guest ship is restricted to just 50 percent occupancy at maximum, and is currently on its third day of a four-day cruise. The voyages are only open to Singaporean residents. 

According to an announcement made aboard in the middle of the night, guests were asked to remain in their staterooms, with the ship poised to quickly return to Singapore. 

The ship recently completed its first sailing from Singapore last week, with a behind-the-scenes look available here. 

This story is developing and will be updated.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Coca Cola

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment