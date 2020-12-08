Potential COVID-19 Case on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas

On just its third cruise back in service, Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas has a suspected COVID-19 case aboard and the ship is returning to Singapore.

The 2014-built ship is on a program of cruises to nowhere (no port calls) from Singapore's Marina Bay terminal under a set of strict health and safety protocols developed between Royal Caribbean Group and the Singapore Tourism Board.

The 4,100-guest ship is restricted to just 50 percent occupancy at maximum, and is currently on its third day of a four-day cruise. The voyages are only open to Singaporean residents.

According to an announcement made aboard in the middle of the night, guests were asked to remain in their staterooms, with the ship poised to quickly return to Singapore.

The ship recently completed its first sailing from Singapore last week, with a behind-the-scenes look available here.

This story is developing and will be updated.