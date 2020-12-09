Sea Cloud Spirit Maiden Voyage Scheduled for April

The new Sea Cloud Spirit will sail on her maiden voyage in April 2021.

The new Sea Cloud Cruises sailing vessel will cruise with guests from Palma de Mallorca for the first time on April 22, 2021.

The 452.7 feet (138-meter) long three-mast full-rigged ship will also be named in Palma beforehand, and then put into service.

Like her sister ships, the Sea Cloud and the Sea Cloud II she combines an exclusive private yacht atmosphere with traditional sailing skills to create an extraordinary travel experience, according to the company.

According to a press release, the ship, which holds a maximum of 136 guests, is the modern interpretation of a legend that began in 1931 with the Sea Cloud. One highlight of the newbuild are balcony cabins, which were previously only available for much larger motor ships. The guests of the maiden voyage will be the first to enjoy the new concept, which includes not only the spacious balcony cabins but also a separate wellness and spa area, and a fitness center with sea view.

The maiden voyage is designed as a ten-day "Tour of Spain." The Sea Cloud Spirit will start out from Palma and head for destinations which includes Barcelona, Tarragona and Valencia. After, the route will sail through the Balearic Islands back to Palma.

The Sea Cloud Spirit is currently being completed at the Metalships & Docks shipyard in Vigo, Spain. The 28 sails with a total area of 44,100 square feet (4,100 square meters) have already been attached. The shipyard's team and specialists from Germany, and all over Europe are now concentrating on the interior finishing of the luxurious sailing ship. After extensive sea trials, the ship will be handed over to the shipping company in the first quarter of 2021 and christened shortly before its maiden voyage in the port of Palma de Mallorca.



