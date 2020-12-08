American Queen and Victory Cruise Lines Unveil New Itineraries for 2022

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines has announced its itineraries for the 2022 season featuring new routes and themed cruises. The companies are offering an early booking discount where guests can take advantage of up to $1,200 in savings on 2022 itineraries when they book by April 30, 2021.

“After facing an unprecedented year that has deeply affected our industry, we are looking forward to welcoming back our guests aboard American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines to deliver a best-in-class experience that we are known for,” shares John Waggoner, Founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “With the debut of our newest vessels just around the corner, American Countess™ and Ocean Victory™ as well as our expanded on-board accommodations and culinary upgrades, it will provide an array of enhanced travel opportunities for our guests to explore. We are seeing a growing demand for close-to-home, domestic itineraries, and our dedicated staff has been diligently working to create a new lineup of U.S. itineraries that will serve this growing interest and appeal to a variety of travelers.”

New voyages available beginning in February 2022 with American Queen Steamboat Company aboard American Queen, American Duchess, American Empress and the American Countess:



SCENIC GORGES IN AUTUMN – Memphis to Chattanooga (or reverse) – 12- or 13-day trips | Oct. 17, 28

As the crisp weather transforms the colors of the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains to vibrant reds and burnt oranges, this voyage takes passengers through stunning tree-lined bluffs and the highest single-lift lock in Eastern North America. The cruise features exciting stops at historical sites and colorful American towns like Paducah, KY and Florence, AL.

ROUNDTRIP CINCINNATI – Kentucky Derby Experience – 9-day trip | May 2

Traveling on the Ohio River and its tributaries, cruisers will be taken on a lively journey devised around the ultimate Kentucky Derby experience including participation in the Kentucky Derby Great Steamboat Race®. Guests can choose an optional VIP premium package to the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs complete with undercover seating and access to the VIP lounge. The route also includes stops in Louisville, KY, the gateway to the bourbon region and Madison, IN, a destination with no shortage of art and entertainment.



SPECIAL EDITION VOYAGES | Beginning February 2022 – AQSC has designed a fun and unique guided river tour for travelers of all interests and quirks. Venture into the spirit realm of the Lower Mississippi River with the ‘Exploring Haunted History’ itinerary, where guests can learn about the ghostly legends and lore that still make history come alive. For travelers seeking trips with more earthly interests, the ‘Quilting the Fabric of America’ itinerary will feature expert quilters leading hands-on quilting sessions for guests to hone their skills as they float along the river. Travel back to the days of peace and love with the all-new ‘Celebrate the 70s’ itinerary where each voyage will come alive with the hits of the 1970s and guests can break out their tie-dyed shirts and bell-bottomed jeans.



New voyages available beginning in April 2022 with Victory Cruise Lines aboard Victory I, Victory II and the company’s newest vessel, Ocean Victory:



SAVANNAH TO HALIFAX – 17-day trip | April 10, 13

This thoughtfully planned expedition showcases vibrant cities with historic roots. With stops in major ports like Charleston, SC, Wilmington, NC, Boston, MA and Portland, ME cruisers can marvel at the lands that founded the U.S.



MONTREAL TO DETROIT – 11-day trip | Sept. 5, 14, 23; Oct. 2

Sailing along the most northern border of the U.S., this itinerary features the best of North America, from scenic natural wonders like Niagara Falls to Canadian metropolis adorning old-world charm. During this voyage, guests also have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a small-boat excursion and tour the Thousand Islands. Located in Gananoque, Ontario, Thousand Islands is a collection of hidden coves and tiny island chains that leave much to be discovered.



BOSTON TO NASSAU– 16-day trip | Oct. 27; Nov. 3

The memorable journey to The Bahamas begins in the heart of New England in Boston as guests on an East coast city sample an experience of the culture and charm of Atlantic coastal destinations like Baltimore, Charleston and West Palm Beach, before soaking in the Caribbean sun in Nassau.



