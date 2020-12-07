Vancouver

Emerald Azzurra Floats Out

Emerald Azzurra

The Emerald Azzurra floated out this weekend at the Halong Shipbuilding Company in Vietnam.

The float out marks just over a year until guests will be able to set sail on the highly anticipated 100-passenger ship when she debuts in January, 2022, the company said, in a press release.

Emerald Azzurra

“We are incredibly excited to see Emerald Azzurra successfully enter the water as the next stage of her build, the completion of the interior, commences,” said Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of the Scenic Group, which includes Emerald Cruises. “Once again Emerald Cruises is looking to the future and building a game-changing vessel at a time when small-ship experiences are gaining popularity. We can’t wait for past river cruise guests and new customers alike to join us on board our very own ocean-going yacht in 2022.”

Emerald Azzurra

The Emerald Azzurra is the first ocean super yacht launched by Emerald Cruises, and will set sail on January 28, 2022 for the eight-day Best of the Red Sea itinerary round trip out of Aqaba, Jordan.

Cabins are still available on this inaugural cruise starting from $3,315 per person for an Oceanview Stateroom, or guests can take advantage of the Super Earlybird savings on a Balcony Stateroom from $3,769 per person.

