Princess Rolls Out Massive 2022 European Cruise Program

Princess has launched its 2022 European cruise season, offering 178 departures on 70 unique itineraries to 114 destinations in 30 countries.

The March through November 2022 Europe cruise season features five MedallionClass ships and includes the new Enchanted Princess sailing in the Baltic on Scandinavia and Russia voyages for the very first time, the company announced.

The cruise line will offer an 11-day Scandinavia & Russia cruise (roundtrip from Copenhagen). This features an overnight stay with two full days in St. Petersburg and calls in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Estonia and Germany. Ships sailing this region include the new Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess and Island Princess.

In the British Isles, the company will offer eight- to 14-day cruises from London (Southampton). Ships cruising the British Isles include Crown Princess and Island Princess.

Seven- and 14-day cruises are on tap in Norway, Greenland and Iceland aboard the Sky Princess and Island Princess.

In the Mediterranean, Princess is offering cruises ranging from seven to 24 days with the Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Island Princess.