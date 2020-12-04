Silversea Releases Pre-Sale of 315 New Voyages for 2022-2023 Season

Silversea Cruises has opened pre-sale to Venetian Society members on 315 new voyages for 2022-2023—the largest itinerary release in the cruise line’s history, according to a press release.

Guests now can enjoy complimentary shore excursions and roundtrip air included with all voyages in the new itinerary collection, covering 669 destinations in 114 countries, across all seven continents, between March 2022 and May 2023.

“We are very proud to launch our Venetian Society pre-sale for our largest-ever collection of itineraries,” noted Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President & CEO. “With shore excursions and roundtrip air included in the cruise fare for all 10 ships in our fleet—a first for our cruise line—our guests will discover the most remarkable experiences around the world with unprecedented convenience, travelling deep into captivating cultures, untouched landscapes, and open-hearted communities. Once again, we are pushing boundaries in ultra-luxury cruising for the enjoyment of our guests, who are more curious than ever and are always in search of their next adventure.”

In addition to 61 maiden calls—which include Eidfjord, Norway; Rio Guajara, Brazil; and Foula in the United Kingdom, among others—the new collection of itineraries comprises a reimagined range of expedition voyages, including a new itinerary that will take guests deep into the Amazon Rainforest.

Shore excursions have long been included on all Silversea expeditions; with the launch of Silversea’s new all-inclusive offering, guests will also be able to choose from more than 1,400 complimentary shore excursions from a total of almost 2,500 experiences aboard the cruise line’s ocean-going fleet, the company said.

Guests can take advantage of Silversea’s 10% Early Booking Bonus Saving, as well as included flights, transfers, hotels, shore excursions, plus all onboard beverages, gratuities, and unlimited Wi-Fi during the voyage.

Among key highlights are 30 voyages in Antarctica with three different voyage length options between the Silver Explorer, Cloud and Wind. The new Antarctica Bridge itineraries offer travelers the option of spending five, six, or nine days in Antarctica, while a new Deep Antarctica expedition will take guests further south along the Antarctic Peninsula over 20 days.

There are also 61 different sailings in the Mediterranean, including voyages in the Black Sea, the Greek Islands, and the Holy Land aboard Silver Spirit and brand new Cape Verde itineraries on Silver Cloud and Silver Dawn with maiden ports of call Puerto del Rosario, Mindelo, Porto Novo, Sal, and Praia. Overnights in Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Cadiz, Venice, and more increase guests’ opportunities to explore the very best of authentic Mediterranean culture, the company said.

The company is also building up its Alaska presence, expanding options for guests with 29 itineraries between the two ships, as the Silver Shadow will join the Silver Muse in Alaska for an extensive season of Silversea’s iconic seven-day voyages between Seward and Vancouver. Another highlight of the new collection is an 1 8-day expedition aboard the Silver Wind, on which guests will explore the remote cultures and unique wildlife of the Chukotka Region, as well as the Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, and a maiden call in Chegitum.