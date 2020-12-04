Here Are The Cruise Ships Sailing in December 2020

A number of cruise ships are back in operation globally as the industry continues its restart with some ships sailing at reduced capacity levels.

Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in December:

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: Explorer Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856

Built: 1999

Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)

Itinerary: One- to five-night cruises to Penghu, Matsu, Anping, Kaohsiung and Hualien

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: World Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,360

Built: 2017

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Quantum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2014

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2019

Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries: Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Palma and La Gomera

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2019

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Smeralda

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2019

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: La Spezia, Cagliari, Messina, Naples and Civitavecchia

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Serena

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2007

Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)

Itinerary: Two- and four-night cruises to Hualien and Kaohsiung

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled in early December

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAperla

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250

Built: 2017

Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – Funchal, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 5, 2020

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAmar

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2012

Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – Tenerife, La Palma, Funchal and Lanzarote

Status: Planned – First sailing scheduled on December 20, 2020

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Europa 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513

Built: 2013

Homeport: Tenerife (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries and Madeira – Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, La Gomera, La Palma , El Hierro and Funchal

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on December 12, 2020

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230

Built: 2019

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: After offering expedition cruises to Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Poland for the past few months, the vessel is now set to sail new winter itineraries to Norway and the Lapland, exploring Finland and Sweden.

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on December 20, 2020

Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises

Ship: Aranui 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254

Built: 2015

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Itinerary: Marquesas Islands

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Discoverer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72

Built: 2005

Homeport: Cairns (Australia)

Itinerary: Great Barrier Reef and North Queensland

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: True North Cruises

Ship: True North

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36

Built: 2005

Homeport: Cairns (Australia)

Itinerary: Kimberley Region

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Asuka Cruise (NYK Line)

Ship: Asuka II

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 720

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines

Ship: Nippon Maru

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Venus Cruise

Ship: Pacific Venus

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 680

Built: 1998

Homeport: Osaka, Nagoya, Kobe, Yokohama and Tokyo (Japan)

Itinerary: One- to three-night cruises to Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Heritage Expeditions

Ship: Spirit of Enderby

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 50

Built: 1984

Homeport: Bluff (New Zealand)

Itinerary: Fiordland, Stewart Island and New Zealand's Subantarctic Islands

Status: Sailing