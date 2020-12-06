Vancouver

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines Awarded Safe Travel Stamp

St. Lawrence

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines has announced that it has been awarded the Safe Travels stamp accreditation ahead of the 2021 cruising season.

The Safe Travels stamp is an international symbol designed to help travelers recognize companies around the world that have adopted global standardized health and hygiene protocols - intended to ensure that travelers can travel safely, according to the cruise line.

The company said that the accreditation was the result of enhanced health and safety measures that were developed and enacted for its fall cruise schedule. The measures are specific to overnight small ship cruising within Canada, and include guest screening, reduced passenger loads, physical distancing, masking, and a ship-wide disinfectant program.

In Ontario, the Safe Travels stamp is awarded through cooperation between the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) and the World Travel and Tourism Commission (WTTC).

TIAO President and CEO Beth Potter said, “We are delighted to confirm St. Lawrence Cruise Lines has been awarded the Safe Travels stamp. Across Canada, tourism businesses big and small are doing all they can to offer Canadians the perfect vacation. More and more Canadians are looking closer to home to escape from the challenges of the pandemic and rediscovering their own provinces. When they see the Safe Travels stamp has been awarded to the destination or hotel they’re planning to visit they will know that they are upholding the highest standards of health and safety and demonstrating they are adhering to the global health protocols issued by the WTTC.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report