St. Lawrence Cruise Lines Awarded Safe Travel Stamp

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines has announced that it has been awarded the Safe Travels stamp accreditation ahead of the 2021 cruising season.

The Safe Travels stamp is an international symbol designed to help travelers recognize companies around the world that have adopted global standardized health and hygiene protocols - intended to ensure that travelers can travel safely, according to the cruise line.

The company said that the accreditation was the result of enhanced health and safety measures that were developed and enacted for its fall cruise schedule. The measures are specific to overnight small ship cruising within Canada, and include guest screening, reduced passenger loads, physical distancing, masking, and a ship-wide disinfectant program.

In Ontario, the Safe Travels stamp is awarded through cooperation between the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) and the World Travel and Tourism Commission (WTTC).

TIAO President and CEO Beth Potter said, “We are delighted to confirm St. Lawrence Cruise Lines has been awarded the Safe Travels stamp. Across Canada, tourism businesses big and small are doing all they can to offer Canadians the perfect vacation. More and more Canadians are looking closer to home to escape from the challenges of the pandemic and rediscovering their own provinces. When they see the Safe Travels stamp has been awarded to the destination or hotel they’re planning to visit they will know that they are upholding the highest standards of health and safety and demonstrating they are adhering to the global health protocols issued by the WTTC.”