Phoenix Reisen Supports German Charities for Worldwide Aid Projects

Fundraising Event

Phoenix Reisen participated in German television network ZDF's annual fundraising effort, with Managing dDrector Johannes Zurnieden donating 250,000 euros on behalf of the company.

With presenter Carmen Nebel on ZDF last Wednesday, Zurnieden made the donation to the worldwide aid projects of two German church groups organizations, Misereor and Bread for the World.

Being a gala evening, musical entertainment featured stars like Jonas Kaufmann and Rolando Vilazón, German favorites like Marianne Rosenberg, die Höhner and many others who contributed to the success of the event.

Zurnieden is the founder and managing director of Bonn-based cruise operator Phoenix Reisen. He commented that even if the travel industry is severely affected by the coronavirus restrictions, he and his employees were prepared to support gala as they have done every year.

