Royal Caribbean Reveals Summer 2022 Europe Lineup

Royal Caribbean International is mixing up deployment for the summer in Europe in 2022 with what it said is a fresh new mix of ships and itineraries.

New, the Brilliance of the Seas will be sailing roundtrip from Venice, Italy and the Voyager of the Seas will be launching her first season in the Baltic.

In addition are the Anthem, Allure and Odyssey of the Seas which will return to their respective homeports in Southampton, England; Barcelona and Rome

Among key itineraries, the Odyssey will return to Rome and set sail on 7- and 9-night cruises to the Greek Isles and Turkey, and 12-night Holy Land sailings.

The Allure will sail in the Western Mediterranean on 7-night cruises from Barcelona that include late nights in Rome, Naples/Capri and Florence/Pisa, Italy. For those wishing to start and end their trip in Italy, roundtrip sailings from Rome are also available.

The Vision of the Seas will introduce new 8-night Western Mediterranean cruises for the summer and, starting in September 2022, add shorter, 5-night sailings for the autumn months.

Also of note, the Voyager will embark on her inaugural Northern Europe season, offering 7-, 10- and 11-night adventures on the Baltic Sea, roundtrip from Copenhagen (May to June and August) and Stockholm (July).