Mein Schiff 1 to Takeover for Mein Schiff 6 in Canaries for TUI Cruises

Mein Schiff 1

TUI Cruises is swapping ships in the Canary Islands, with the Mein Schiff 1 set to assume the Mein Schiff 6's program of cruises.

According to Schiff and Kreuzfahrten, the Mein Schiff 6 will return to Germany later this month for engine repairs.

The newer and larger Mein Schiff 1, will thus takeover for the Mein Schiff 6, starting with the Dec. 17 sailing.

The Mein Schiff 1 has capacity for 2,900 guests at full occupancy, compared to the Mein Schiff 6 at 2,534 guests. 

TUI has been operating at roughly 60 percent capacity with guests only able to book balcony accommodations. 

