Micky Arison, chairman of Carnival Corporation, has sold 5,000,000 Carnival Corporation shares, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Arison sold 4,128,761 stocks on Nov. 30 at a price of $20.3697 per share, and another 871,239 shares on the same day, at a price of $21.5882 per share, for total proceeds of approximately $102,909,930.47

According to the filing, Arison continues to hold just over 80 million shares in Carnival Corp.