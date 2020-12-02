VIKING Introduces Firefighting Foam Lab Odense

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has inaugurated VIKING’s Foam Lab Odense, which specializes in the testing of a vessel’s reserves of firefighting foam, intensifies the company’s focus on marine fire service, according to a press release.

“Our ambition is to cover all aspects of marine firefighting equipment, and our new state-of-the-art laboratory puts us on the global map in this segment, too. Our class approvals comply with IMO regulations for testing all foam types, and we expect to receive DANAK accreditation in the course of 2021 as the ultimate stamp of approval for our work,” said Anders Nørgaard Lauridsen, head of VIKING’s activities in and around the Baltic region.

According to the company, if a vessel’s foam is over three years old, it is mandatory for the vessel to undergo an annual foam test at a reputable laboratory. VIKING can offer a package solution, whereby shipowners purchase a test kit comprising a container for collecting a foam sample, instructions on how to take the sample on board and a prepaid shipping label. When the foam is received at the lab, it is subjected to a barrage of tests to establish degree of expansion, drainage time, pH value, density and contamination, to ensure - among other things - that the foam will effectively extinguish a fire, according to a statement.

A service check list and data are saved electronically via an iPad, and a certificate is issued to verify completion of the test. This ensures traceability and enables monitoring of the condition of the foam.

There are two specialists at the foam lab, both able to perform a variety of tests, including low and high expansion tests, chemical resistance tests, small scale fire tests and conductivity tests. When foam samples are received, they are heat-treated for 24 hours before being mixed with saline solution and subjected to a meticulous testing program, defined according to current IMO standards.

“VIKING’s Marine Fire Service strategy will initially handle more than 1,000 foam samples a year, which we’ll receive directly from global shipowners and our servicing stations,” added Lauridsen.