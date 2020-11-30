Atlas Ocean to Introduce Direct-to-Ship Charter Flights

Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced it will operate a charter flight for its 2021-2022 Antarctic expeditions.

The company said it is chartering a private wide-body jet to bring guests from the United States to Ushuaia, Argentina, where they will embark World Navigator.

Atlas’ private charter jet service shortens the travel time it takes for guests to reach and return from the Antarctic embarkation port and avoids the layovers and inconvenient scheduling, which are common with commercial routes, the company said.

Guests will also enjoy Atlas’ elegant and engaging service as soon as they board the private jet, all part of Atlas’ All Inclusive All the Way commitment, in which complimentary, round-trip air travel and more is always included.

“Antarctica is the ultimate bucket-list destination and Atlas Ocean Voyages is innovating the industry again by greatly reducing the transit time for North American travelers,” said Atlas’ President Alberto Aliberti. “And our guests will enjoy Atlas’ engaging and enjoyable ambience as soon as they board our private charter jet. This innovation is part of Atlas’ All Inclusive All the Way commitment, in which we take care of the details and make it more convenient and seamless for our guests to enjoy Atlas’ once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

Guests of World Navigator’s Antarctica itineraries enjoy included, complimentary air travel from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways. Guests will connect at Orlando, Florida, with Atlas’ private charter wide-body jet, which brings guests directly to meet World Navigator at Ushuaia. The direct service trims off at least a day’s travel time off flying from North America, the company said.

Upon arrival at Ushuaia, guests will be escorted through immigration and transferred to World Navigator, while their checked luggage is delivered to their suites and staterooms. At the conclusion of their luxury expedition, guests will be hosted at a Patagonian Gaucho ranch for a farewell meal and experience, prior to boarding Atlas’ jet for home.

The World Navigator will offer 12 departures on nine-night itineraries to the Antarctic Peninsula, starting Nov. 19, 2021.