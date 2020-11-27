2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Latest Look: When Carnival Cruise Line Ships May Start Sailing Again

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon arrived in Miami this week as the company prepares to resume operations out of North America.

The company, however, will first need to meet the CDC's new Conditional Framework for the resumption of cruise service. Ships are expected to re-enter service in a staggered, phased-in gradual approach, with short cruises. 

A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service, based on announced deployment and cruises available for booking on Carnival's website (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Carnival Elation
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
First Cruise: February 1, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 or 5 nights
Ports of Call: Freeport, Nassau, Amber Cove and Grand Turk 

Carnival Conquest
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
First Cruise: February 1, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 or 4 nights
Ports of Call: Nassau, Cozumel and Key West

Carnival Dream
Capacity at 100%: 3,646
First Cruise: February 1, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 or 5 nights
Ports of Call: Cozumel and Progreso

Carnival Sunrise
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
First Cruise: February 4, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 or 5 nights
Ports of Call: Cozumel, Key West, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, Nassau and Half Moon Cay 

Carnival Liberty
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
First Cruise: February 5, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 or 4 nights
Ports of Call: Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Freeport  

Carnival Vista
Capacity at 100%: 3,936
First Cruise: February 6, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Ports of Call: Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Mahogany Bay, Montego Bay and Belize

Mardi Gras
Capacity at 100%: 5,200
First Cruise: February 6, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Ports of Call: Grand Turk, San Juan, Amber Cove, Mahogany Bay, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Carnival Freedom
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
First Cruise: February 7, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 6 or 7 nights
Ports of Call: Cozumel, Costa Maya, Mahogany Bay, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Belize

Carnival Breeze
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
First Cruise: February 7, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 6 nights
Ports of Call: Grand Turk, Nassau and Amber Cove

Carnival Horizon
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
First Cruise: February 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Ports of Call: Cozumel, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Montego Bay

 

