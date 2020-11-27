Latest Look: When Carnival Cruise Line Ships May Start Sailing Again

Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon arrived in Miami this week as the company prepares to resume operations out of North America.

The company, however, will first need to meet the CDC's new Conditional Framework for the resumption of cruise service. Ships are expected to re-enter service in a staggered, phased-in gradual approach, with short cruises.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service, based on announced deployment and cruises available for booking on Carnival's website (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Carnival Elation

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

First Cruise: February 1, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 or 5 nights

Ports of Call: Freeport, Nassau, Amber Cove and Grand Turk

Carnival Conquest

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

First Cruise: February 1, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 or 4 nights

Ports of Call: Nassau, Cozumel and Key West

Carnival Dream

Capacity at 100%: 3,646

First Cruise: February 1, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 4 or 5 nights

Ports of Call: Cozumel and Progreso

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

First Cruise: February 4, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 or 5 nights

Ports of Call: Cozumel, Key West, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, Nassau and Half Moon Cay

Carnival Liberty

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

First Cruise: February 5, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 or 4 nights

Ports of Call: Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Freeport

Carnival Vista

Capacity at 100%: 3,936

First Cruise: February 6, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Ports of Call: Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Mahogany Bay, Montego Bay and Belize

Mardi Gras

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

First Cruise: February 6, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Ports of Call: Grand Turk, San Juan, Amber Cove, Mahogany Bay, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Carnival Freedom

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

First Cruise: February 7, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 6 or 7 nights

Ports of Call: Cozumel, Costa Maya, Mahogany Bay, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Belize

Carnival Breeze

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

First Cruise: February 7, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 6 nights

Ports of Call: Grand Turk, Nassau and Amber Cove

Carnival Horizon

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

First Cruise: February 14, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Ports of Call: Cozumel, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Montego Bay