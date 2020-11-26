Trimline Steps Up To Help Cruise Fleets Return To Service

Trimline has announced it is adapting itself to the current market situation, helping its cruise and ferry clients get their fleets back into service and welcome passengers again.

The marine interior outfitter said its adaptable and experienced teams of tradespeople are often boarding ships at sea with minimal crew and no passengers onboard, to carry out essential maintenance works in order to ensure the high standards onboard are maintained.

"Safeguarding works are also being carried out to ensure cruise lines adhere to the frameworks developed by the Chamber of Shipping and CLIA in the UK and CDC in the United States," the company said, in a statement. "While we’ve seen some clients being forced to push back their planned large-scale refurbishments, other clients are continuing with larger works and we are delighted to work with P&O Ferries for the first time."

Simon Dawkins, Commercial Manager said: “One thing is clear to us at Trimline – since our inception in 1965, we’ve continuously evolved our business to support our clients throughout world events, and this will be no different. We’ll continue to support our clients with a first-class interior outfitting and maintenance service for many years to come.”