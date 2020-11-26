New Royal Caribbean Ship Gets Her Propulsion Units

Royal Caribbean International's new Odyssey of the Seas received her podded propulsion units this week at Meyer Werft, the shipyard building the Quantum-Ultra class vessel.

The German shipyard mounted the huge propulsion units to the aft of the ship as it nears its completion and float out date.

The 4,200-passenger Royal Caribbean ship is due to enter service this coming spring, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ship is scheduled for a debut season in Europe homeporting in Civitavecchia and sailing in the Mediterranean.

Her debut in the North American market comes next winter sailing from Port Everglades on six- and eight-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.