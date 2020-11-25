Ponant Announces New Sailing to Witness Total Solar Eclipse in Dec. 2021

Ponant has announced a new itinerary for guests to see the total solar eclipse on December 4, 2021 from the Weddell Sea, which is said to be the only area in the world where the solar eclipse will be 100 percent visible.

Departing on November 30, 2021, the 15-day itinerary aboard Ponant's newest ship, Le Commandant-Charcot, will offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience with rates starting at $17,790 per person based on double occupancy, including roundtrip flights to and from Santiago and Ushuaia. A 30 percent Ponant Bonus offer is also available on bookings now.

Departing from Ushuaia, Le Commandant-Charcot will sail through the Drake Passage, before arriving to the Weddell Sea ice pack on December 4. Guests will disembark onto the ice pack to witness this natural phenomenon as the moon passes between Earth and the sun.

"We will be positioned in the heart of the sea ice, where the pristine white creates a high-pressure zone that will allow for clearer skies. Guests will have the privilege of witnessing this rare phenomenon from the ice pack," said Nicolas Dubreuil, Polar and Tropical Expedition Expert and Director of Sustainability for the French brand.

Under the supervision of the team of naturalist guides and the onboard scientists, guests will be able to participate in the research and analyses of this astronomical event.

Travelers can also join scientists it setting up a station on an ice floe and taking water samples from these remote regions, working to improve the knowledge of the biodiversity, ecosystems and human’s impact on this region.

"This journey is one of a kind in a lifetime, full of meaning for future guests who will realise how important it is to preserve this incredible place," said Dubreuil.





