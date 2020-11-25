MSC Cruises Signs Long-Term Agreement With Southampton

MSC Cruises has announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Southampton, starting in summer 2021. The MSC Magnifica will base in Southampton’s new fifth terminal.

“We are really proud to be further supporting the UK cruise industry at this incredibly important time for both the industry and the UK economy. At MSC Cruises, we really believe in the potential of the UK cruise market and making this long-term commitment is evidence of that,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO at MSC Cruises.

“Over the last five years, MSC Cruises has increased our presence in the UK and Irish markets and, following a positive response from travel agents and our guests, we feel now is the right time to make a more substantial commitment,” he added.

As part of the agreement, at least one MSC vessel will homeport in Southampton every year, and more ships will be calling at Southampton within wider itineraries.

According to a press release, MSC Magnifica will sail 21 voyages in summer 2021 from Southampton – including two 14-night cruises to the Mediterranean in June and August with calls at Malaga, Lisbon, and Monte Carlo, weekend mini sailings to Northern Europe, and seven-night cruises to the Norwegian fjords.

Southampton’s new cruise terminal received financial support through the UK government as part of the ‘Getting Building Program’ and will feature roof-mounted solar power and shore-to-ship power, the cruise line stated.