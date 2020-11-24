2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Atlas Presents 'The Making of At Last... Atlas'

Atlas Campaign

Following the release of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new At Last… Atlas campaign, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress Ashley Támar and Atlas President Alberto Aliberti and Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships Brandon Townsley have shared their insights about the campaign’s centerpiece video.

Ashley Támar discussed her approach to covering one of music industry’s most iconic songs, while Alberto and Brandon expound on the meaning of At Last… Atlas for the cruise industry, according to a press release.

“The At Last.. Atlas campaign is delivered in a way that has not been done in the cruise industry,” said Aliberti in The Making of At Last… Atlas. “The feedback to the At Last… Atlas campaign has been nothing but positive.”

