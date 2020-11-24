Norwegian Cruise Line has launched its new global brand campaign “Break Free" which the line said is encouraging travelers to look beyond the confines of 2020 and towards a future when they can reconnect with the people and places they have missed most.

Encouraging travelers to revive their destination dreams and make them vacation realities, the campaign which is a global effort and which will run across print, digital, radio and television, marks Norwegian’s return to the mass media marketplace since March.

"At Norwegian, we have a history of innovation, and we have always had a fighting spirit,” said Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer. “Our team has been using this pause to prepare for our comeback, and the creative minds and incredible talent we have in-house truly delivered. Feeling the weight of 2020, our internal team developed a campaign that portrays the all too familiar imagery and rhetoric of 2020 before calling to the traveler in each of us and our collective desire to feel free again. With this new campaign, we hope to reignite travelers’ optimism for the future.”

The spots, set to the uplifting lyrics of “I Want to Break Free,” by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Queen, air domestically in key cities including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and Tampa and Orlando, Fla., as well as internationally in Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Middle East, United Kingdom, Germany and Spain. A long-form version of the commercial is available on the brand’s YouTube channel.

“We are an international brand with a team that thinks globally and acts locally,” said Chief Marketing Officer Isis Ruiz. “This time, however, everyone is sharing the same desire to ‘Break Free’ and to rediscover their passion for traveling and experiencing the world, so for the first time, we have introduced a truly global campaign. We are closer now than ever before to our return sea and are looking forward to welcoming our guests back very soon.”