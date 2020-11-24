Astor Beached, To Be Scrapped

Astor

The Astor will be scrapped after being essentially beached in Turkey on Monday. The former Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) vessel sold at auction to a scrap broker in October for just $1.7 million.

The 1987-built 650-guest ship was originally built in Germany to offer a five-star luxury soft adventure product in the British market.

A year later, the vessel was sold to Soviet owners, becoming the FedorDostoyevskiy.

After years sailing chartered to European tour operators, the vessel got its original name back and in 1996 was acquired by TransOcean Tours.

In 2013, it was chartered to CMV for a new operation in Australia. The British cruise line later acquired TransOcean Tours to focus on the German market.

In 2021 it was set to join CMV's French brand and operate under the name Jules Verne. 

