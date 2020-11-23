Holland America Line Rolls Out Black Friday Sale

Holland America Line has announced its Black Friday program with a sale that offers a free Wi-Fi package for all new bookings and a special bonus gift card with all gift card purchases, according to a press release.

Running from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, 2020, the Black Friday Sale also features complimentary specialty dining, a beverage package, gratuities and more from the current Save Now, Cruise Later promotion, putting the value of the combined offers at up to $2,300 per stateroom.

“Combining the free Wi-Fi value of the Black Friday Sale with the already included extra perks of signature dining, drinks and gratuities gives our guests the biggest savings of the year — which is what Black Friday is all about,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Everyone is dreaming about getting out and traveling these days. So why not take advantage of an unbeatable cruise sale with amazing value to plan that trip next year.”

The Black Friday Sale features a free Premium Internet Package for the first and second guests in any stateroom category for winter 2021 through summer 2022 itineraries (excluding Grand Voyages).

. Travelers who book a cruise (excluding Grand Voyages) or an Alaska Land+Sea Journey departing through spring 2022 also receive the following perks in addition to the free Wi-Fi: