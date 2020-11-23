Banner

American Melody Launched

American Cruise Lines has announced the successful launch of American Melody last week at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.

The  American Melody is the fourth new riverboat in American’s acclaimed Modern Series, and is on schedule for its inaugural Mississippi River cruise season beginning in summer 2021.

Once complete, the American Melody will have five decks, and accommodate 175 guests in 91 staterooms, according to a press release.

The American Melody will also highlight the company's new interior design look while also "continuing to feature the gorgeous architectural hallmarks of American’s innovative modern riverboats—showcasing a grand, multi-story glass atrium at the center of the ship, 100% private balcony accommodations, and a patented opening bow and retractable gangway," according to a press release.

The American Melody is set to begin cruising the Mississippi River for American Cruise Lines in summer 2021. The company will also debut American Jazz in March 2021. The company's fifth, yet to be named modern riverboat, is due in 2022, and the company said plans to continue introducing one to two new modern riverboats annually. 

 

