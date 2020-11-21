Coral Expeditions Adds New Zealand and South Pacific Itineraries

Coral Expeditions has announced four new itineraries onboard the new Coral Geographer in 2021-2022. The itineraries include the remote Subantarctic Islands of Snares, Auckland, and Campbell, Fiordland, and the Solomon Islands.

“Our new itineraries celebrate the distinct facets that make New Zealand one of the most aspirational global destinations for a natural and cultural adventure,” said Jeff Gillies, commercial director at Coral Expeditions. “From its vast landscapes and geological formations, an abundance of birds and endemic wildlife, a powerful Maori and Polynesian cultural influence, and a fascinating maritime history, this is a rewarding and educational expedition series.”

According to a press release, the itineraries “explore remote natural landscapes and showcase rich cultural experiences, from hiking through the lush Waimangu Volcanic Valley, the world’s youngest geothermic valley, to encounters with powerful Maori traditions and people in historical Gisborne.”

New Zealand’s Subantarctic region is the “centerpiece” of the voyages, the cruise line stated.

“Guests can expect an array of experiences, including guided shore excursions to the protected natural reserves of Campbell and Auckland Islands. These islands, cloaked in pastures of endemic megaherbs and red-flowering rata, are a sanctuary for rare birdlife, including ten species of Albatross and penguin, including the rare, yellow-eyed penguin. The islands are also a haven for fur seals, sea lions, and elephant seals,” Coral Expeditions said.

The voyages vary between eight and 14 nights in length, with prices starting at 6,790 Australian dollars for the eight-night “South Coast to Fiordland” itinerary. All bookings include shore excursions, meals, and beverages in their price.